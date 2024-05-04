Isaac Hutchinson grateful for Walsall platform after impressive season
Isaac Hutchinson feels his two seasons at Walsall have provided him with the platform to play his best football so far.
The 24-year-old, who finished as the club’s leading scorer on 15, scooped up a hat-trick of awards, including Walsall’s player of the season.
Hutchinson also recently reached a century of appearances for the Saddlers and has paid credit to both former boss Michael Flynn and Mat Sadler for providing him with the opportunity to showcase his quality.