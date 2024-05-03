Walsall's Jamille Matt makes big impression on team-mate Tom Knowles

Knowles is out of contract at the end of the season, although the club have the option of extending his deal by a further year.

The 25-year-old has made 92 appearances since his arrival from Yeovil Town in 2022.

In Somerset, Knowles played alongside another veteran forward in the form of Reuben Reid, who previously had a loan spell at Walsall in 2010/11.

Knowles has recognised the value of sharing a dressing room with experienced players and has always been willing to absorb as much advice as possible.