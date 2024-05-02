Jamie Jellis has eyes on Walsall impact next season

The midfielder, who arrived from non-league Tamworth in January, made his second appearance for the club as a substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Jellis arrived at Walsall with a hamstring injury, and has been gradually eased into the squad by manager Mat Sadler

Now, the 23-year-old, who scored four goals for Tamworth during the first half of the campaign, is hoping to make a similar impact at Bescot.

He said: “I want to contribute goals and assists, and bring excitement to the fans.

“I always want to make a positive impact whether that’s from the start or from the bench.

“Next season, I am going to work hard during the off-season and come back in pre-season and hopefully build on what I’ve already shown the fans.”

Sadler is also excited by what Jellis could bring in his first full season with the Saddlers. “Jamie was great when he came on. I thought he did really well,” Sadler said. “He is another young player who we’ve got at the football club who I am sure will help move us forward next season.

“So we should be looking forward to seeing him play.”

Meanwhile, Sadler is looking forward to welcoming back Walsall duo Oisin McEntee and Jack Earing ahead of next season.

McEntee has been missing with a hamstring injury since Boxing Day, while Earing – who was also sidelined for 11 months with an ACL injury last year – has been absent for the past seven games with a hamstring issue.

The midfielder has found the net three times since his December return, but won’t be available for the weekend.

However, Sadler has backed the pair to have a big impact for the club again next season.

He said: “The impact that Jack had after his injury. Imagine a season full of Jack Earing, which we look forward to having next year.

“There’s so many reasons to be optimistic and those are two guys off the top of my head.”