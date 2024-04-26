Walsall boss Mat Sadler drops Irish market hint

Trivela suggested the prospect of transfer activity between Walsall and Drogheda United when they completed the takeover of the Irish club in November.

Evan Weir will team up with the Saddlers ahead of pre-season following his winter switch, while loan successes such as Emmanuel Adegboyega and Freddie Draper also previously starred for the Drogs.

Walsall has been a hotspot for Irish talent of late, with the likes of David Okagbue, Oisin McEntee, Ross Tierney and Ronan Maher also starring for the club this term.