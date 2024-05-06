Thousands descend on Wolverhampton park for annual Vaisakhi celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thousands of people enjoyed good weather and lots of events

The Vaisakhi Mela on Sunday, May 5 brought more than 30,000 people of all races and faiths to West Park in Wolverhampton for a day of celebration in honour of the 325th Anniversary of the Creation of the Khalsa Order and making of Saint-Solider by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

The festival at West Park, which was sponsored by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, saw speeches by religious leaders, a variety of local organisations showcasing their services and free food being served all day from Langar kitchens situated around the park.

West Park was a hub of activity throughout the day

Diljot Singh was one of those enjoying the day

Other entertainment on the day included a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage, with bright, warm and sunny weather happening throughout.

It was a day for families to come together

Beforehand, a parade was held, starting from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road at 9am and heading around the city centre and Blakenhall, Goldthorn Hill and Penn areas of Wolverhampton before culminating at West Park.

The Guruka Langur were among those giving away food

Free food and drink was being provided all day

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for visitor city, was helping out at the event and said he was very pleased with the way the day had gone.

The Grand Theatre team represent the sponsors of the event

He said: "It's all gone really well today as the weather has been perfect and we have exceeded the figure of last year, with more than 30,000 people coming to West Park.

Aman and Saffron Clair show off their wares

"Historically, Vaisakhi goes back to farming and when people were planting corn and the crops were ripe and ready to be cut and go to market, so it's a big celebration in the Sikh calendar as it helps us celebrate our hard work being done.

"The great thing about Vaisakhi is that you can forget colour, creed, background and religion and just come down, celebrate with us and enjoy the day, the culture and the different foods on offer."