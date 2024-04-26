AFC Wimbledon v Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (25%)

Oisin McEntee is in contention but remains a major doubt ahead of the weekend.

The Irishman has been out since Boxing Day after undergoing successful surgery on a hamstring injury.

McEntee returned to full training last week but Sadler is undecided whether he will be made available for Saturday.

"Oisin has trained this week which has been good. Whether or not that comes too soon, we've got to decide," Sadler said.

"It's one of those where ideally you'd get him some sort of game in before.

"We'll see. Oisin was out for 16 to 17 weeks so it's hard for him to go straight into it but he's in contention. We'll see how tomorrow shakes down. I haven't ruled him yet for certain but it's great to him out on the grass."

Jack Earing - hamstring (0%)

Earing has been ruled out for the trip to Wimbledon due to a hamstring injury. The midfielder, who missed 11 months last year with an ACL injury, has been absent for the past seven games.

Sadler was hopeful he could still have a part to play before the end of the season but he has not been able to return since suffering a setback a fortnight ago.

The Walsall boss confirmed: "Jack won't be fit for the game, which is unfortunate."

Harry Williams - hip flexor (0%)

The defender has not played since the turn of the year and saw his debut season in the EFL draw to a premature end, after he was forced to undergo surgery on a hip flexor injury in February.

"Harry won't be back before the end of the season so he'll be looking to get himself ready for next season," Sadler confirmed last month.