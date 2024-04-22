Walsall 2 Bradford 3 - Player Ratings

Jackson Smith

Back between the sticks after missing three games with concussion as he collected an assist for Faal’s header. Little he could do for any of the goals but made two good stops to deny Bobby Pointon and Calum Kavanagh.

Return 7

David Okagbue

Failed to show the type of assuredness we’ve become accustomed to seeing from him.

Struggled 6

Donervon Daniels

Gave away a cheap free-kick which ultimately led to Bradford’s leveller.

Difficult 6

Taylor Allen

Not his best performance either defensively or offensively, especially considering his strong recent form.