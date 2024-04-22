Liam Gordon reveals emotion after Walsall's bitter blow

Goals from Ryan Stirk and Mo Faal propelled them into a two-goal lead inside 16 minutes, before Andy Cook halved the deficit three minutes later.

Jamie Walker bagged a brace either side of half-time, to all but end Walsall’s play-off dream.

The Saddlers are two points adrift of the top seven but will officially be dumped out of the race if Doncaster Rovers beat Colchester United in midweek.

Gordon, who bravely faced the press after the defeat, felt the fashion in which they lost made it much tougher to take.