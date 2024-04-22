George Bennett analysis: Blown it...Walsall horror defeat leaves dream all but over

Once the dust has settled, it’s important to recognise how far this team has come.

They sat 19th following a six-match winless run at the end of November and were never expected to be in the play-off mix.

Instead, Walsall have gone on to amass 44 points from their last 25 games – a tally only bettered by Stockport County (50), Wrexham (48), MK Dons (47) and Mansfield Town (44).

This is also a young team, many of whom will still be at the club next season, which bodes well for the future.

That’s not to say opportunities haven’t been missed and 11 points from the last 30 available since their magical five-match winning streak has ultimately led to them falling short.

If Doncaster Rovers, who are enjoying a nine-match winning run, beat Colchester United tomorrow night then the play-off dream will officially be over.

It felt as if the players knew that the chance had slipped out of their hands when they all sunk to their knees at full-time.