Walsall v Bradford - Match preview

The Saddlers climbed to within one-point of the top seven with a 2-1 win over Swindon Town on Tuesday and welcome Bradford City to Bescot for their final home match tomorrow afternoon.

Donervon Daniels has been restored to the back-line in the past two matches, Brandon Comley, who will return from suspension, has been a crucial cog in the system, while Jamille Matt registered an assist off the bench for Danny Johnson’s winner against the Robins.

And Sadler believes the senior heads in the dressing room could have a telling part to play during the final two games.

He said: “Throughout the whole season we’ve either the second or third youngest team in the division and there’s been times when it’s been super young.

“There are also times when experience is a good trait to have in your squad and we’ve recruited meaningfully to have areas of the squad that has got that experience in.