Walsall appoint new CEO

Sadler will join from Morecambe following the conclusion of the season, where he is currently serving as CEO after initially joining as General Manager in 2021.

Sadler has enjoyed great success in his role, doubling the club’s annual turnover as well as overseeing significantly increased attendances at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

“It is an honour and delight to be offered the opportunity to join Walsall Football Club, as CEO, during this exciting chapter in its history," said Sadler.

"I am thankful to all at Trivela Group for placing their trust in me to lead the club as we continue to develop and work towards a bright and successful future, both on and off the pitch”.

During his time at Morecambe, Sadler elevated community and fan engagement to new heights leading to the club regaining its EFL Family Excellence status.

He also played an important role in the development of Harrogate Town AFC as they moved through the National Leagues into the EFL for the first time.

“I’m really pleased to get this over the line, and I invite everybody at the club, from supporters, staff, players to directors, to join me in welcoming Ben to Walsall Football Club,” said Co-Chairman Ben Boycott.

“This was a very competitive recruitment process with literally hundreds of applicants. Ben really impressed us throughout all of our interactions. He is a very promising football executive who has had an outstanding career thus far, having been rapidly elevated to positions of increasing leadership at both Harrogate Town and more recently Morecambe FC.

“He brings a great deal to the table from those experiences, and also just as the hard-working intelligent leader that he is. We’re fortunate to have him joining us for the next stage in our history."

Additionally, the club also confirmed that Stefan Gamble, the current CEO, will be departing to join Trivela Group as vice president of finance.

“Ben will be well supported in his new role as he works closely with myself day to day, as well as the rest of the Trivela team – now including Stefan Gamble on the finance side of things," continued Boycott.

"I would also like to just say a final word of thanks and to honour Stefan (Gamble), who has been a faithful and highly effective servant to the club for more than two decades. We’re very fortunate to still have him heavily involved in his new capacity at Trivela Group."