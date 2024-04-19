George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Bradford
George Bennett predicts the Walsall XI vs Doncaster.
Owen Evans
Has had a turbulent campaign since Jackson Smith's emergence in December but offered a timely reminder of his capabilities between the sticks with a vital late save in Walsall's midweek win.
David Okagbue
There is always scope for Priestley Farquharson to return to the centre of the back-three and for Donervon Daniels to shift over to the right, but Okagbue has impressed during his loan and continues to keep his place in the back-line.
Donervon Daniels
It has taken the Walsall skipper a while to rediscover his form since returning from injury but his performance on Tuesday suggests he is almost back to his best.
Taylor Allen