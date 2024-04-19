Express & Star
George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Bradford

George Bennett predicts the Walsall XI vs Doncaster.

By George Bennett
Liam Gordon is pulled down by John Bostock

Owen Evans

Has had a turbulent campaign since Jackson Smith's emergence in December but offered a timely reminder of his capabilities between the sticks with a vital late save in Walsall's midweek win.

David Okagbue

There is always scope for Priestley Farquharson to return to the centre of the back-three and for Donervon Daniels to shift over to the right, but Okagbue has impressed during his loan and continues to keep his place in the back-line.

Donervon Daniels

It has taken the Walsall skipper a while to rediscover his form since returning from injury but his performance on Tuesday suggests he is almost back to his best.

Taylor Allen

