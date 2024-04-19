George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Bradford

Owen Evans

Has had a turbulent campaign since Jackson Smith's emergence in December but offered a timely reminder of his capabilities between the sticks with a vital late save in Walsall's midweek win.

David Okagbue

There is always scope for Priestley Farquharson to return to the centre of the back-three and for Donervon Daniels to shift over to the right, but Okagbue has impressed during his loan and continues to keep his place in the back-line.

Donervon Daniels

It has taken the Walsall skipper a while to rediscover his form since returning from injury but his performance on Tuesday suggests he is almost back to his best.

Taylor Allen