Walsall's Jamie Jellis not fazed by league challenge
Walsall midfielder Jamie Jellis insists he doesn’t feel fazed by the step-up into the EFL.
The midfielder has had to bide his time after arriving from National League North champions Tamworth in January with a hamstring injury.
Since his recovery, Mat Sadler has wanted to ease him into life at Walsall, before handing him his debut from the bench in the 3-1 defeat against Notts County on Saturday.
Now he has got his first taste of action, Jellis is confident he will be able to make the leap.