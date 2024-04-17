Walsall debrief: Play-off dream revived, electrifying start and DJ on track

Mo Faal opened the scoring in the 11th minute, before Paul Glatzel equalised 23 minutes from time.

But Johnson emerged from the bench to send Walsall to within one-point of the top seven.

Here are the key talking points from the game.

Chance seized

Missed opportunities have threatened to undermine Walsall’s play-off push.

Back-to-back defeats have prevented them from overtaking a faltering Crawley Town, but they seized the opportunity to close the gap on Tuesday evening albeit with the most dramatic of late winners.