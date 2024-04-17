Walsall debrief: Play-off dream revived, electrifying start and DJ on track
Danny Johnson’s dramatic late winner kept Walsall’s play-off dream alive as they beat Swindon Town 2-1 at Bescot.
Mo Faal opened the scoring in the 11th minute, before Paul Glatzel equalised 23 minutes from time.
But Johnson emerged from the bench to send Walsall to within one-point of the top seven.
Here are the key talking points from the game.
Chance seized
Missed opportunities have threatened to undermine Walsall’s play-off push.
Back-to-back defeats have prevented them from overtaking a faltering Crawley Town, but they seized the opportunity to close the gap on Tuesday evening albeit with the most dramatic of late winners.