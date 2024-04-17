Express & Star
George Bennett's Walsall player ratings vs Swindon: Two 8s as play-off dream is back on the cards

George Bennett rates the Walsall players following their win over Swindon Town at Bescot.

By George Bennett
Walsall midfielder Ryan Stirk challenging Swindon's George McEachran.

Owen Evans

It’s been a season of turmoil for the Welshman but he produced an assured performance and a crucial last-gasp save to deny Paul Glatzel.

Crucial 7

David Okagbue

Caught ball watching for Glatzel’s equaliser with a momentary lapse of concentration in what was an otherwise solid performance.

Good 6

Donervon Daniels

The captain delivered his best performance since returning from injury. Made a number of blocks and commanded the defence well.

Solid 7

Taylor Allen

His range of passing gives Walsall a different dimension in attack. His balls in behind split Swindon’s defence on a number of occasions and his cross played an instrumental role in the winner.

