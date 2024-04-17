George Bennett's Walsall player ratings vs Swindon: Two 8s as play-off dream is back on the cards
George Bennett rates the Walsall players following their win over Swindon Town at Bescot.
Owen Evans
It’s been a season of turmoil for the Welshman but he produced an assured performance and a crucial last-gasp save to deny Paul Glatzel.
Crucial 7
David Okagbue
Caught ball watching for Glatzel’s equaliser with a momentary lapse of concentration in what was an otherwise solid performance.
Good 6
Donervon Daniels
The captain delivered his best performance since returning from injury. Made a number of blocks and commanded the defence well.
Solid 7
Taylor Allen
His range of passing gives Walsall a different dimension in attack. His balls in behind split Swindon’s defence on a number of occasions and his cross played an instrumental role in the winner.