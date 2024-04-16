Walsall v Swindon: Dangerman Dawson is looking to build on his double strike

On-loan MK Dons man Devoy bagged a brace in Swindon’s 3-2 comeback victory over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

He came on at half-time to turn the game in the Robins’ favour and is likely to be rewarded with a start at the Saddlers tonight.

And Swindon boss Gavin Gunning was full of praise for his half-time substitute on Saturday: “We brought Dawson on at half-time and he changed the game.

“If you can get beyond and add numbers – because that is what teams are looking for – to your game then he will be one of the elite players at this level.

“I think he was poor for the first six minutes and then I called him over and told him what he needed to improve on. Then he was getting beyond, creates chances, and the composure for the second goal is brilliant.”

Devoy joined Swindon on loan from league rivals MK Dons in January, scoring in a victory over Bradford City in January before Saturday’s match-winning contribution.

It was a result that did Walsall’s play-off hopes a favour as AFC Wimbledon remained locked on 62 points alongside the Saddlers, whose game in hand is this clash with Swindon tonight.

Udoka Godwin-Malife will be missing for Swindon following two yellow cards in their weekend victory. But they come into the game having won their last two matches and three of their last four during a difficult campaign that saw Gunning replace former Walsall manager Michael Flynn in January after just eight months in the role and with Swindon 15th in the table.