Mat Sadler delighted with 'dominant' Walsall performance

Mo Faal opened the scoring in the 11th minute, before Paul Glatzel equalised 23 minutes from time, as Walsall were made to pay for missing a host of chances.

Sadler made triple reinforcements for the closing stages and two of those combined as Johnson volleyed home Jamille Matt's knockdown in the final minute of normal time.

The Walsall boss said: "I thought we absolutely dominated the game. It wouldn't have been silly for it to have been four or five nil at half-time.

"We've dominated through a lot of hardwork and a lot of good play. I thought we played some fantastic football and when we missed the chance at the start of the second half, with what would've been a highlight goal, with Liam and Mo at the back post, you're thinking, is there a sting in the tail there?

"It turns out there was and they undeservedly got that goal back. Credit to everybody, we've thrown everyone at it, we've thrown the kitchen sink at it and we've come up trumps.

"A hell of a finish from Danny. We know he is an incredible finisher, you don't lose that touch and you don't lose that ability to finish."

Owen Evans, who was making his third successive start in the absence of Jackson Smith, made a crucial save at the end to deny Glatzel.

Sadler admitted his confidence has taken a knock in recent months, but believes Walsall are fortunate to have such an incredible goalkeeper in the form of the Welshman.

He continued: "The last minute save was crucial. I am delighted for him as well because he's had to wait in the wings with Jackson.

"I've always said, what an incredible goalkeeper I think he is. Has his confidence been knocked? Probably and I am delighted with that performance.

"He couldn't do anything with the goal but I thought his distribution and his handling was brilliant throughout and then he gets his moment to save us at the end."