Goalkeeper blow for Walsall in massive game
Goalkeeper Jackson Smith is expected to miss Walsall’s clash against Swindon Town at Bescot tomorrow night due to concussion.
Smith was originally believed to have missed the past two matches due to illness, but Sadler has revealed he has been suffering with concussion.
And the Walsall boss admitted he does not expect the 22-year-old, who has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season, to be available for Walsall’s crucial midweek fixture.
He said: “I believe so (that he will be a major doubt). Jackson has got a concussion and unfortunately it’s still there.