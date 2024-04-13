Walsall's Taylor Allen is adamant there is more to come

The Cannock-born defender has thrived at left centre-back and is currently enjoying a run of 12 consecutive starts – his longest run in the starting XI at Bescot.

While Allen admits he is probably in the form of his career so far, he is not willing to rest on his laurels.

“I would say I am playing my best football but I still feel there’s a lot more to come from me,” he explained.

“There’s still areas to learn from different things that happen in games that I feel I can do better with.

“That’s the benefit of playing in consecutive games. You will face different challenges and it’s just how you analyse those things and find out what you can do to be better in those situations.

“That’s just me as a person from where I came from and from where I started playing football.

“It’s always taught me to keep my feet on the ground and you have to earn what you want to achieve.”

Allen scored his maiden goal for the club during Walsall’s 3-1 win over Wrexham in late-December, and has registered three goals and three assists apiece in all competitions.

He has played in five different positions this term: centre-back in a pair, centre-back in a three, left-back, left wing-back and central midfield.

The 23-year-old has shone at left centre-back since breaking back into the side in mid-February and believes his versatility across a number of positions has enabled him to adapt much more quickly.

“I’ve been adaptable from a young age. I’ve had to change positions and that’s a big part of football,” he continued.

“I’d played there once before in the Papa John’s Trophy. I had a conversation with the gaffer at the start of the season about using pre-season to learn the role and that it would help me in the future.

“At the start of the season, there wasn’t really a time where I could have time to play in that position consistently.

“I think I had two or three games where I came in and it was hard to adapt.

“But I kept learning by watching watching the likes of Donervon, who has done really well there.

“It’s about learning and being ready for when my chance would come.”