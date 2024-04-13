Express & Star
Close

Local connection is key for Walsall boss Mat Sadler

Mat Sadler believes Richard O’Kelly’s appointment as associate director is a clear example of the direction the club wants to go in.

Plus
By George Bennett
Published
Mat Sadler at full time (Owen Russell)

O’Kelly, who made over 250 appearances for Walsall as a player, also helped guide the club to the Football League Trophy final in 2015 as Dean Smith’s assistant.

He had spells at Brentford and Villa, before most recently returning to Walsall as Sadler’s assistant for the final three matches of last season.

Similar stories
Most popular