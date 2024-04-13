Local connection is key for Walsall boss Mat Sadler
Mat Sadler believes Richard O’Kelly’s appointment as associate director is a clear example of the direction the club wants to go in.
Plus
Published
O’Kelly, who made over 250 appearances for Walsall as a player, also helped guide the club to the Football League Trophy final in 2015 as Dean Smith’s assistant.
He had spells at Brentford and Villa, before most recently returning to Walsall as Sadler’s assistant for the final three matches of last season.