Walsall v Notts County: Who's out and who's a doubt

Jamille Matt - neural (75%)

Matt was forced off at half-time for the second time in three matches for Walsall as he continues to nurse a "neural issue".

He is expected to be available for selection on Saturday, but the medical team will continue to monitor the striker closely.

"We're still trying to nurse him through so we'll see how he looks," Sadler said.

"He hasn't done much today so it's just day by day. Clearly he's such a big powerhouse for us that we want to utilise him as much as we can but we also have to be mindful if he feels that he can't give what he wants to give."

Tom Knowles - ankle (50%)

Knowles trained on Thursday and is in contention to make his comeback from injury against Notts County on the weekend.

The wing-back has been missing since he hobbled off during Walsall's 2-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers on March 9.

"Tom has got a chance. He trained today so we'll have to see how he is. He's on the comeback trail," Sadler revealed.

Jack Earing - hamstring (0%)

Earing has missed Walsall's past four matches with a hamstring injury which he suffered in training during the build-up to the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Sadler initially ruled him out for two weeks, although the midfielder is not quite ready as he targets a return for Walsall's penultimate game against Bradford.

The Walsall boss said: "We had earmarked the final two games so that's Bradford City and Wimbledon.

"If we can get anything a bit sooner then that would be really good.

"We're hopeful. He's working very hard and next week will probably be the biggest indicator of whether he'll be back with me sooner or whether it'll be those games."

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (0%)

The Irishman has not been seen since stumbling off with a hamstring injury in the latter stages of Walsall's 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day.

He had successful surgery on his injury but was originally ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

McEntee was back on the grass towards the end of last month for the first time in over three months and Sadler suggested he could still yet have a role to play before the end of the season.

"Oisin has been on the grass but he hasn't started training with me yet. We hope to see him before the end of the season, but most likely looking towards Wimbledon now," he revealed.

Harry Williams - hip flexor (0%)

While there is hope for Knowles and McEntee, the same cannot be said for Williams, who is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The defender has not played since the turn of the year and saw his debut season in the EFL draw to a premature end, after he was forced to undergo surgery on a hip flexor injury in February.

"Harry won't be back before the end of the season so he'll be looking to get himself ready for next season," the Walsall boss confirmed last month.