Walsall v Notts County: No room for slip-ups as Walsall chase play-offs

The Saddlers still only trail the top seven by three points, but missed a golden opportunity to move level on points with seventh-placed Crawley Town after losing 2-1 at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.

Whether they need maximum points from the final four games remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the margin for error is as small as ever.

Walsall are bracing themselves for a defining week, as they prepare for a trio of games at Bescot – starting with the visit of Notts County tomorrow afternoon, before Swindon Town (April 16) and Bradford City (April 20) make the trip to the West Midlands.

While Walsall have been unreliable on the road, the same cannot be said for their magnificent home record. They’ve collected eight wins from their previous 11 games at Bescot – losing just once – and have emerged victorious in five of their last six on home soil.