George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Notts County

Owen Evans

Evans was recalled for his first start in two months in midweek as Jackson Smith missed out through illness. Smith is still a doubt for the weekend, which will likely mean that Evans will get the nod again.

David Okagbue

The Stoke City loanee thrived on the right of a back-three earlier in the year and would need to revert to that role in order to facilitate Farquharson's return.

Priestley Farquharson

Walsall's defensive performance in Doncaster suggested they're in need of an injection of experience. Farquharson will provide exactly that. He was an assured figure prior to his thigh injury in February and has been waiting patiently for his moment to return.

Taylor Allen