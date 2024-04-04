Walsall's Mo Faal wants to contribute in whatever way he can

The Albion loanee has scored all three of his goals from the bench in Walsall colours, including a 92nd minute winner in Monday's important 2-1 victory over Salford City at Bescot.

That result keeps the Saddlers just three points adrift of the top seven and Faal is determined to contribute in any capacity, whether that's from the start or off the bench.

"I didn't imagine this happening at the start of the season either," Faal admitted when asked if he could've envisioned himself competing for the play-offs last summer.

"This is football and we all know anything can happen. After leaving Doncaster, I wanted to come here and show what I'm about and help the team.

"We've got a mission that we need to accomplish and hopefully we can succeed. It's a bit weird actually because I tend to do better when I'm coming off the bench.

"I talk with the gaffer a lot. I am prepared to start and I am prepared to come on and make a difference.

"Whatever the gaffer wants, I am more than happy to do."

Faal, who has made one senior appearance for Albion in 2021, scored 10 goals in 16 matches during a loan spell at AFC Fylde in the National League North last term.

The young striker has consolidated his goal-laden spell in non-league with 12 goals for Doncaster and Walsall combined during the current campaign.

Walsall have had a host of successful loan signings under Mat Sadler, including Emmanuel Adegboyega, David Okagbue, Ross Tierney, Josh Gordon and Freddie Draper.

And Faal believes more players should be brave enough to venture away from academy football and into the senior game as early as possible.

"Loans are unbelievable for players like myself because when you come out the system, you don't really get that first team experience or that environment where it's about winning and fighting for things," he explained.

"It's great and I think everyone should experience it. If you're 21 then it's good to get out and play because what you see nowadays is a lot of people who're comfortable playing under-21s football.

"But I think the quicker you get out there and see what it's like, the better it helps you adjust to it."