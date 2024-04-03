Mo Faal receives high praise from important Walsall figurehead

Faal, who arrived on loan at Bescot from neighbours Albion in January, scored a 92nd-minute winner in Walsall’s important 2-1 victory over Salford City on Monday.

The 21-year-old has missed the fourth-most big chances in League Two (18) this term for Walsall and Doncaster Rovers combined but Sadler feels his ability to find himself in dangerous positions time and time again will continue to serve him well.