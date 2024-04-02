George Bennett's Walsall player ratings: Seven 7s in important win

Jackson Smith

Expertly dealt with a couple of awkward efforts from distance as he suffered no hangover whatsoever from conceding five at MK Dons.

Steady 6

Emmanuel Adegboyega

The defender really showcased his attacking qualities and created Mo Faal’s winner with a sublime diagonal ball.

Creative 7

David Okagbue

Won the majority of his aerial battles during a composed performance.

Composed 7

Taylor Allen

An efficient defensive performance. Reads to the game so well and was first to a number of loose balls.