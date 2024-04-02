Express & Star
Close

George Bennett's Walsall player ratings: Seven 7s in important win

George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their win on Easter Monday.

Plus
By George Bennett
Published
Last updated
Walsall striker Mo Faal celebrates his goal against Salford with Ryan Stirk.

Jackson Smith

Expertly dealt with a couple of awkward efforts from distance as he suffered no hangover whatsoever from conceding five at MK Dons.

Steady 6

Emmanuel Adegboyega

The defender really showcased his attacking qualities and created Mo Faal’s winner with a sublime diagonal ball.

Creative 7

David Okagbue

Won the majority of his aerial battles during a composed performance.

Composed 7

Taylor Allen

An efficient defensive performance. Reads to the game so well and was first to a number of loose balls.

Similar stories
Most popular