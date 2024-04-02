George Bennett's Walsall player ratings: Seven 7s in important win
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their win on Easter Monday.
Jackson Smith
Expertly dealt with a couple of awkward efforts from distance as he suffered no hangover whatsoever from conceding five at MK Dons.
Steady 6
Emmanuel Adegboyega
The defender really showcased his attacking qualities and created Mo Faal’s winner with a sublime diagonal ball.
Creative 7
David Okagbue
Won the majority of his aerial battles during a composed performance.
Composed 7
Taylor Allen
An efficient defensive performance. Reads to the game so well and was first to a number of loose balls.