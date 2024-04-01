Walsall v Salford - Match preview

Walsall were condemned to their heaviest defeat of the season as MK Dons cruised to a 5-0 victory in Buckinghamshire.

That result saw Walsall drop one-place into 11th but still just four points adrift of the League Two play-off spots.

And Sadler wants to dig up seeds of doubt before they can grow with an immediate reaction against Salford.

He said: “Most importantly, we’re a group that wants to respond with each other. We’re a group that knows how far we’ve come together and we’re not content now with letting that go.

“Did we get the outcome we wanted today (against MK Dons)? No, of course we didn’t.