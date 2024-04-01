Matt Sadler thankful for Walsall 'gold dust'

Walsall needed an immediate reaction from Good Friday's 5-0 defeat and made the perfect start when Jamille Matt headed them into a ninth-minute lead.

Matty Lund equalised just past the hour-mark, before substitute Faal lashed his finish beyond Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns at the death.

The Saddlers ended the match with three recognised strikers in the form of Douglas James-Taylor, Danny Johnson and Faal, and Sadler was delighted by the determination his side showed to get over the line.

He said: "It wasn't vintage from us, it wasn't as clean as we'd like. We probably gave possession away a little bit too often and when you have the result we had the other day, I think we're all human, it probably plays a little bit into your mind.

"But the desire, determination and willingness to keep pushing forward and to respond and get that victory was incredible. We took a knockback by conceding and we kept on ploughing forward to try to get that win.

"Jamille had to come off at half-time and that was another knockback. We still kept going forward and I was delighted with that.

"We're getting to that time of the season where these late goals can be gold dust and mean a hell of a lot."

That result also kept them within three points of the play-off spots and Sadler felt it was an important win.

"Nothing was ever going to be decided today but it was important that we won. There will be loads of twists and turns to come but we're in the mix.

"We're in the fight with six games to go, we've given ourselves a chance."