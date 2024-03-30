MK Dons 5 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

Jackson Smith - 5

Was forced to bring down Max Dean for the penalty after Daniels’ error on what was a difficult afternoon for the goalkeeper, who had to pick the ball out of his net five times.

Donervon Daniels - 4

A day to forget for the Walsall captain on his 100th appearance for the club. Beaten to the ball by Emre Tezgel for MK Dons’ first goal and his poor back pass ultimately led to Smith conceding a penalty for the second goal.

David Okagbue - 5

Got caught in no man’s land for MK’s third and found it impossible to contain their rampant attack.

Taylor Allen - 6