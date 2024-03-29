Mat Sadler still in shock following Walsall demolition

Mo Faal passed up two glorious chances to give Walsall the lead during the opening 15 minutes, before Emre Tezgel opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.

Substitute Max Dean pounced on a poor back pass from Donervon Daniels and was taken out inside the box by Jackson Smith.

The MK Dons forward converted from the spot, set-up further goals for Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson and added a fifth 10 minutes from time as MK Dons ran riot.

"I thought we had a couple of really good opportunities in the first half to go 1-0 up. You know they're a very good team, they've got the best home record in the division for a reason so you want to take your chances when they come," Sadler admitted.

"Unfortunately, we didn't. Then the penalty was a bit of a turning point when maybe we just need to do our basics and put the ball out of play.

"So that was frustrating and then the next 30 minutes became a bit of a blur. We didn't get the outcome that we wanted but we're still in a position to attack the final seven games.

"I knew nothing was going to be decided today."

Daniels was recalled to the starting XI after several weeks out with an ankle injury and had an afternoon to forget on his 100th appearance for the club.

Walsall, who took over 1,500 supporters to Buckinghamshire, dropped one-place to 11th and trail the play-off spots by four points.

Sadler was disappointed not to reward the travelling contingent but is determined to bounce back immediately when Salford City travel to Bescot on Easter Monday.

"Donervon doesn't need anyone to tell him that. He will be the first one and was the first one who was speaking in there," he continued.

"That's what he is, he's the captain, he's the leader. We've got loads of them out there now with the likes of Jamma (Matt), who we're bringing back after having been out.

"Coms (Brandon Comley) has been away on international duty but there's plenty in the group and there's lots of young leaders in there like Taylor Allen, Liam Gordon etc.

"I'm not going to hide from it. It was a disappointing day today, of course it was. There was a lot of fantastic support that came down for the game, which we are disappointed that we haven't given them the moment that looked likely after the first 20 or 25 minutes.

"We go again Monday, that's the job now."