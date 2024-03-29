Mat Sadler gives Jack Earing update

Earing was absent from the Saddlers' squad as they lost 5-0 against MK Dons on Good Friday.

The midfielder, who has scored three goals in 17 games for Walsall in League Two, suffered the injury in training.

And Mat Sadler anticipates Earing to be unavailable for the next fortnight, which will likely rule him out of Easter Monday's home fixture against Salford City and the following trips against Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

"Maybe a couple of weeks for sure. He injured his hamstring in training unfortunately," the Walsall boss confirmed.

"It was quite innocuous but we've got good options in there. We've just got to pick the right ones moving forward and wish him a speedy way back."