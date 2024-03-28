MK Dons v Walsall - Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers will be looking to return to winning ways after three matches without tasting victory. They start Easter weekend in 10th place and three points adrift of the play-off places.

Liam Gordon and Brandon Comley will be available for selection despite featuring for Guyana and Montserrat respectively earlier this week.

Danny Johnson, who has been an unused substitute in the past two games, can also be called upon again after building his fitness up over the past fortnight.

Jamie Jellis could also be an option, although Walsall still have a few uncertainties to contend with in the treatment room.

Jamille Matt - hamstring (50%)

Matt has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, which forced him off at half-time during Walsall's 2-0 defeat at his former club Forest Green Rovers earlier this month.

The vice-captain was forecast to be available for the trip to Milton Keynes on Good Friday. While Sadler expects him to be included in the squad over the next two games, it's still unclear whether he'll be fit to start.

Sadler revealed in his pre-match press conference: "Jamma will be back this weekend. We've got a couple of games this weekend so he'll be part of the group.

"Whether or not I start him or he plays on Friday, I haven't decided any of those things yet.

"Also I have to be aware that after Friday, we've got seven further games that I want him to play a part in all of them. So I have to make sure that I make the right choice at the right time."

Donervon Daniels - ankle (25%)

Daniels has been out for several weeks with an ankle injury, which also prevented him from joining up with Montserrat during the recent international break.

Priestley Farquharson - thigh (25%)

Farquharson has been missing for a similar time frame to Daniels after he hobbled off with a thigh injury during Walsall's 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town last month.

Aramide Oteh - hamstring (25%)

Oteh has played just 45 minutes since sustaining a hamstring injury in mid-October. The attacker was then ruled out again with an issue in his other hamstring in February.

Daniels, Farquharson and Oteh all returned to training this week but remain doubts for the Easter fixtures against MK Dons and Salford City respectively.

"Donervon, Priestley and Rem (Aramide Oteh) have taken part in training this week," Walsall boss Sadler confirmed.

"I don't know what I'll do for Friday yet in terms of whether or not they'll be fit to play because it's a big ask and they've been out for some time.

"But if it's not this game then it'll be maybe after the weekend's games (against MK Dons and Salford).

"Then we move into another few further days of training but the good signs are that those guys are on their way back"

Tom Knowles - ankle (0%)

Knowles was left on crutches after suffering an ankle injury during the opening exchanges of Walsall's defeat at Forest Green.

He was ruled out for "four to six weeks" - leaving his season in jeopardy - although Sadler has hinted he could still have a part to play in the latter stages of the League Two run-in.

"Knowles will hopefully get the final three games. That's what we're working towards with him being involved in that final push," Sadler said.

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (0%)

McEntee has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Walsall's 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day.

The Irishman underwent successful surgery but was expected to miss the remainder of the campaign. However, Sadler issued an update prior to Friday's trip to Stadium MK that he will be fighting to be fit for the final two games.

Sadler revealed: "Oisin might get the final couple of games, which would be good. He will be working as hard as he can to be a part of it."

Harry Williams - hip flexor (0%)

While there is hope for Knowles and McEntee, the same cannot be said for Williams, who is still expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The defender has not played since the turn of the year and saw his season draw to a premature end after he was forced to undergo surgery on a hip flexor injury at the start of February.

"Harry won't be back before the end of the season so he'll be looking to get himself ready for next season," Sadler reiterated.