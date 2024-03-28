MK Dons v Walsall - Match preview
Jamille Matt is likely to be involved in Walsall’s squad for their trip to MK Dons tomorrow, although it’s doubtful he will feature from the start.
Matt has missed Walsall’s back-to-back draws against Barrow and Colchester United respectively after being forced off at half-time during their 2-0 defeat at former club Forest Green Rovers with a hamstring problem earlier this month.
The 13-day break has aided his recovery, although Mat Sadler is wary of keeping him fresh for the entire League Two run-in.
“Jamma will be back this weekend,” the Walsall boss revealed. “We’ve got a couple of games this weekend so he’ll be part of the group.
“Whether or not I start him or he plays on Friday, I haven’t decided any of those things yet.
“I have to be aware after MK Dons, we’ve got seven further games and I want him to play a part in all of them.
“So I have to make sure that I make the right choice at the right time.”