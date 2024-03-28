MK Dons v Walsall - Match preview

Matt has missed Walsall’s back-to-back draws against Barrow and Colchester United respectively after being forced off at half-time during their 2-0 defeat at former club Forest Green Rovers with a hamstring problem earlier this month.

The 13-day break has aided his recovery, although Mat Sadler is wary of keeping him fresh for the entire League Two run-in.

“Jamma will be back this weekend,” the Walsall boss revealed. “We’ve got a couple of games this weekend so he’ll be part of the group.

“Whether or not I start him or he plays on Friday, I haven’t decided any of those things yet.

“I have to be aware after MK Dons, we’ve got seven further games and I want him to play a part in all of them.

“So I have to make sure that I make the right choice at the right time.”