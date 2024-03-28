George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs MK Dons

(3-1-4-2)

Jackson Smith

The 22-year-old enjoyed yet another excellent afternoon in the previous draw at Colchester.

He produced an important stop to deny Cameron McGeehan in the first half, before pulling off his first career penalty save to prevent Noah Chilvers from giving Colchester the lead.

Smith has conceded 17 goals in 18 appearances in League Two this term, a figure reduced to just 12 from open play.

Emmanuel Adegboyega

The Norwich City loanee has had a scintillating start to life as a Saddler since his mid-February introduction.

He was named the EFL Young Player of the Month for February and has been instrumental in a defence that has conceded just four times from open play in the past eight games.

David Okagbue

The 20-year-old has really stepped up in the wake of Donervon Daniels and Priestley Farquharson’s injuries.