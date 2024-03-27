Walsall's Ronan Maher eager to kick on after loan

The 19-year-old scored twice in a crucial 3-2 win over Darlington on Saturday to extend his season tally to three goals in the National League North.

Maher has also registered six assists across his two loan spells at Dales Lane.

Joe Foulkes, who has made 17 first team appearances this term, also spent two seasons at Kidderminster Harriers, achieving promotion to the National League during the latter.

And Maher feels that others will benefit from the experiences that he has had.