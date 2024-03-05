Mo Faal earns praise for certain quality from Walsall boss Mat Sadler

Faal climbed off the bench to head home Walsall’s third as he condemned former club Doncaster Rovers to a 3-1 defeat at Bescot on Saturday.

The Albion loanee received a cold reception from the away section after his abrupt exit from the Keepmoat in January.

He has scored twice in his last three appearances from the bench and Sadler has been delighted with how he has risen to the challenge at Walsall.

Sadler said: “I had a good chat with Mo about the role that he is going to play (against Doncaster) and the role that he’ll do moving forward.

“He’s a young man whose got everything that you would want. I hope at the end of this loan move, he gets that understanding of how important it is to work hard.

“He’s doing it so well, he’s challenging himself all the time to be better and challenging himself to respond to any sort of adversity.”