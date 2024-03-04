Walsall's Josh Gordon keen for the goals to flow

The 29-year-old scored for the first time since returning to Bescot on loan from Burton Albion in January.

Kyle Hurst equalised for Doncaster before goals from Jack Earing and Mo Faal sealed a fifth win in a row and propelled Walsall into sixth in League Two.

Gordon ended an 11-month barren run with his 50th career goal and now wants to keep adding to his tally.

He said: “I’ve always been known to work hard. Last season, it was a different shape at Barrow.

“It’s just getting used to being that run around Josh Gordon again but also trying to still get my goals.

“The lads around me compliment me well and Saturday shows that I can still score goals.

“I don’t get down but obviously I get frustrated. The staff are always putting their arm around me saying that my hard work is helping the lads.

“The lads are exactly the same and also trying to find me in games as well.”