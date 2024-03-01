Walsall v Doncaster - Who's out and who's a doubt

Goals from David Okagbue and Emmanuel Adegboyega saw Walsall come from behind to beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 on Tuesday and leapfrog Gillingham into seventh.

The Saddlers' recent run of results has coincided with a host of defensive injuries, but Mat Sadler's men continue to find a way to go from strength to strength without a number of key men.

Here is a run through of the state of play and availability in the Saddlers squad ahead of the visit of Rovers.

Jamie Jellis

The midfielder joined Walsall from National League North leaders Tamworth in January but is yet to feature in a match day squad.

Jellis was initially unavailable due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained during his last game for Tamworth, but Sadler revealed earlier in the week that he wants to be patient with his transition back to full-time football.

Sadler said: "What I am really cautious about with Jamie is rushing him back into full-time football. We just need to get him used to being back in the full-time game again.

"We're giving him that extra bit of time. We won't see him this week in the games ahead but we might see him at Forest Green (on March 9).

"That's what we're working towards with him."

Aramide Oteh - hamstring

Oteh had endured an injury-ridden return to Walsall after starting the season in bright fashion. He suffered a hamstring injury in October and was initially expected to miss "six to eight weeks".