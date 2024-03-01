George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Doncaster

Jackson Smith

The 22-year-old has impressed since being restored between the sticks. Just two goals conceded in open play over the past five games and two clean sheets in the process.

Emmanuel Adegboyega

The Norwich City loanee has had the best possible start to his EFL career. Four wins, four strong performances and three goals.

Adegboyega is making it all look too easy at the moment and his addition to the back-line has been both influential and a breath of fresh air.

David Okagbue

Okagbue has learned from Donervon Daniels and Priestley Farquharson since making his breakthrough following a six-week absence due to an ankle injury in October.

He has featured in all but one of Walsall's last 18 games (missing the 2-0 win over Crewe on Boxing Day with a head injury) and has thrived in the centre of the back-three in Daniels and Farquharson's absence.

Taylor Allen