Walsall v Accrington Stanley: Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers climbed into ninth place with a 2-0 victory at Harrogate Town on Saturday after back-to-back home wins over Mansfield Town and Morecambe respectively.

Mat Sadler has had to contend with a number of injury issues of late and George Bennett has rounded up the latest updates from the treatment room ahead of tonight's fixture...

Aramide Oteh - hamstring (0%)

Oteh missed four months with a hamstring injury which he suffered in October and only made his return as a half-time substitute in a 3-0 home defeat against Newport County on February 10.

The 25-year-old was not in the squad for recent wins over Morecambe and Harrogate Town respectively. Sadler confirmed he had suffered a minor issue in his other hamstring, although he does not anticipate Oteh to be a long-term problem.

Sadler said: “Rem (Oteh) will hopefully be back for Forest Green. He just felt a little bit of a nick in his other hamstring,” he added.

“We’re monitoring that closely and it might be sooner. It might be for the weekend. We’ll have to see but that’s why he’s not here.”

Danny Johnson - toe (0%)

Johnson has been out with a broken toe since the end of January. He spent a number of weeks in a protective boot but has since began his rehabilitation after receiving positive scan results.

“That’s all good (the results from the scan). So probably another three or four weeks away from being where we can play and call on him again," Sadler revealed.

“He has now come out of his boot and will start up his rehab.”

Jamie Jellis - hamstring (0%)

Jellis joined Walsall from National League North leaders Tamworth in January but suffered a hamstring injury in his final game for his former club.

The midfielder appears to have recovered but Sadler is wary of rushing his transition back into full-time football.

The Walsall boss admitted: "What I am really cautious about with Jamie is rushing him back into full-time football.

“We’re giving him that extra bit of time. We won’t see him this week in the games ahead but we might see him at Forest Green (on March 9).

“That’s what we’re working towards with him.”

Donervon Daniels - ankle (0%)

Walsall skipper Donervon Daniels is set to be out for a "few weeks" with an ankle injury.

The defender had previously started every match in League Two before being struck with a knock late on during Walsall's draw at Crawley earlier this month.

Daniels will now be working his way back to fitness alongside fellow defender Priestley Farquharson.

Sadler revealed: "Looking at a few weeks for those guys (Daniels and Farquharson). The challenge for them now is to get back as quickly as they can and in the best shape as they can in this period.

"I know those two in particular will be pushing each other and working really hard to get back around the same time. It's not season over for them."

Priestley Farquharson - thigh (0%)

Farquharson went down towards the end of the first half during Walsall's 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town at Bescot.

The defender soldiered on for the final few minutes before being replaced at the break. His absence serves as a major blow following his impact since returning from a heel injury during November.

He is expected to be out for a similar period to Daniels, although the pair could still feature before the end of the season.

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (0%)

McEntee has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

The Irishman hobbled off in the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day, and was initially expected to miss three months.

However, Sadler did warn that it was "touch and go" if he would feature again this season, and he later confirmed everyone's worst fears prior to the Stockport game last month.

Harry Williams - hip (0%)

Walsall defender Williams has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after requiring surgery on a hip flexor injury.

"Harry Williams will be out for the rest of the season. It's unfortunately another injury that requires surgery," Sadler revealed at the start of February.

"He'll be out for the rest of the season and will be working really hard ahead of next season."