Walsall boss Mat Sadler gives Danny Johnson injury update

Johnson has not featured for the Saddlers since a 3-1 defeat at Stockport County on January 13.

The 30-year-old spent a number of weeks in a protective boot but will start his rehabilitation after receiving positive results from his scan.

He scored his 20th goal for Walsall in their 6-1 win over Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day and has found the net five times in 22 matches across all competitions this term, after scoring 15 in total during his loan spell in the previous campaign.

Sadler said: “That’s all good (the results from the scan). So probably another three or four weeks away from being where we can play and call on him again.

“He has now come out of his boot and will start up his rehab.”

Elsewhere, Aramide Oteh was not in the squad for recent victories over Morecambe and Harrogate Town respectively.

Oteh missed four months with a hamstring injury and only made his return as a half-time substitute in a 3-0 home defeat against Newport County earlier this month.

The 25-year-old has scored twice in 14 appearances in all competitions since returning to Bescot for a second spell back in the summer.

Sadler confirmed Oteh has suffered an issue in his other hamstring, but was quick to reassure that he does not expect his absence to be long-term.

“Rem (Oteh) will hopefully be back for Forest Green. He just felt a little bit of a nick in his other hamstring,” he added.

“We’re monitoring that closely and it might be sooner. It might be for the weekend. We’ll have to see but that’s why he’s not here.”