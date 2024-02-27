Walsall 2 Accrington 1 - George Bennett and Nathan Judah analysis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emmanuel Adegboyega continued his hot streak in front of goal as he got final touch to knock the ball past Radek Vitek from point-blank range for the winning goal five minutes from time.

Former Saddlers man Jack Nolan gave Accrington the lead from the spot 10 minutes after half-time after Liam Gordon was penalised for handling Tommy Leigh's header inside the box.

Nolan angered the home supporters by celebrating in front of them but Walsall were soon level when David Okagbue climbed highest at the back post to nod Isaac Hutchinson's corner beyond Vitek.