Walsall v Accrington Stanley: George Bennett's predicted line-up

(3-1-4-2)

Jackson Smith

Smith has retained his place between the sticks since Owen Evans returned from suspension and finds himself in prime form with back-to-back clean sheets against Morecambe and Harrogate respectively.

Emmanuel Adegboyega

His scoring streak is over! Adegboyega scored twice in his first two league appearances for the club, but the previous outing was an impressive demonstration of his defensive capabilities.

David Okagbue

Okagbue has sat in the centre of the back-three in the past two games and has shown a maturity beyond his years without the injured Priestley Farquharson and Donervon Daniels.

His tackle inside the box in the build-up to Mo Faal's decisive strike was a standout moment in the Harrogate win.

Taylor Allen

Allen has gone from strength to strength at left centre-back. Another top display at Wetherby Road and his crosses are a menace for opposition defences to deal with.

Brandon Comley

Penned a thoroughly deserved new deal until 2026 last week. A pivotal cog in the system and a consistent performer.

Tom Knowles

Continues to rise to the challenge defensively, especially against a rampant Abraham Odoh for Harrogate. Also bagged an assist for Liam Gordon's opener as he shows signs of improving his final product.

Isaac Hutchinson

His goals and creativity have and will continue to serve as a focal point for Walsall. 22 direct involvements (13 goals, eight assists) and counting for the midfielder in all competitions this term.

Jack Earing

Sadler is spoilt with so many options in midfield. Ross Tierney has started the last two games but he has the luxury of recalling Earing, which he may decide to do with the games coming thick and fast.

Liam Gordon

The Guyana international is back in form and capped his recent strong performances with a second league goal of the campaign at Harrogate.

Josh Gordon

His work rate in the press has helped set the tone in recent wins over Mansfield, Morecambe and Harrogate respectively. He may not yet have his goal but he offers so much more outside of that.

Jamille Matt

Matt has been key to Walsall's recent victories. He scored back-to-back goals against Mansfield and Morecambe and offers his side strong leadership qualities and a focal point up top.