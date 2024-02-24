Walsall boss will do anything for dream goal

The Saddlers beat Harrogate Town 2-0 at Wetherby Road to climb into ninth place and to within three points of the play-offs with a game in hand on seventh-place Gillingham.

Walsall also registered a first away clean sheet of the season as they extended their winning streak to three matches. Sadler hailed the "top end" support from the travelling fans and believes the club is a powerful place to be.

"We're fighting every game, For us, there's still a large section of the season left and we're fighting," Sadler said.

"We'll give it everything we've got. The group in there is unbelievable.

"We had over 650 supporters with us today despite being three hours away from home. That's top end support and with everyone driving each other on, all united together, it's a powerful place to be."

Liam Gordon opened the scoring less than two minutes after the break with a tidy finish into the bottom corner following a late run into the box to meet Tom Knowles' cutback.

Sadler credited Gary Waddock and the analyst Lewis Needham for helping the Guyana international improve his chances of adding to his tally.

"Credit has to go down to Liam himself but the guys do some really good work on the reviews of games, especially Gary (Waddock)," the Walsall boss revealed.

"One of the things we've been asking Liam (Gordon) to do along with the analyst Lewis (Needham) is to arrive on that angle in the box rather than being behind it.

"That's why you could see him go over to Gary and the bench when he scored that goal."

And Mo Faal ended his search for a first Walsall goal when he added a second late on with a deflected finish into the far corner.

Sadler has commended the Albion loanee for showing the desire to keep going as he opened his account for the club.

"Mo could've scored two or three but I was so happy for him because he kept going," he continued.

"I know that he's so desperate to score goals, contribute and do well for the team.

"I am so happy for the goal he scored, which was a cracker. Once we got that goal it settled everything down."