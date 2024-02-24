Taylor Allen honoured to take the lead for Walsall

The Cannock-born utility man has thrived at left centre-back over the past two games having previously not started since October in League Two.

Jamille Matt has stepped up as captain of late following Donervon Daniels’ absence due to an ankle injury.

The veteran forward, who previously played with Allen at Forest Green Rovers, has scored in back-to-back wins over Mansfield Town and Morecambe respectively.

And Allen was grateful for what he described as a “nice touch” from his long-time friend.

Allen said: “He had a bit of a laugh with me because I looked him as if to say ‘you’re giving me the armband?’

“But he said to me after that I was quite vocal in the game and he heard my voice the most.

“Jamma has been a big part of my career. I’ve known him for a long time and he has helped me through a lot.

“It was quite touching that Jamma passed me the armband. We’re obviously both from the town so it was a nice touch.”

Allen is poised for a run in the team after Mat Sadler revealed Daniels and Priestley Farquharson are set for a “few weeks” out of action.

The Saddlers sit just three points adrift of the play-offs and Allen can sense the confidence building heading into the business end of the season.

“There has always been a good atmosphere between the boys and staff,” he continued.

“We’ve always known what we’ve had in this building but at the moment it’s felt nice to get the two results that we’ve had.

“Now we know we’ve got to keep going at this rate and training to the high standards that we have been setting.

“We are a bit more confidence in ourselves, which we were anyway, but these two results have boosted that a little bit more.

“Every game is different. We knew what Mansfield were going to bring. They are a really good side in this division and so are Morecambe.”