Walsall handed double injury blow for defensive duo

Club captain Daniels picked up an ankle injury late on in the draw at Crawley Town last week, whilst Farquharson sustained a thigh issue just before half-time in the home win over Mansfield Town four days later.

Mat Sadler anticipates the pair to be back at a similar time and insists there is still a strong chance they could feature again this season.

The Walsall boss said: "We're looking at a few weeks for those guys (Daniels and Farquharson).

"The challenge for them now is to get back as quickly as they can and in the best shape as they can in this period.

"I know those two in particular will be pushing each other and working really hard to get back around the same time. It's not season over for them."