Harrogate v Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt

Jamie Jellis - hamstring (50%)

Jellis joined Walsall from National League North leaders Tamworth last month, but is yet to feature for the Saddlers.

The midfielder tweaked his hamstring during his final game for Tamworth and could be available for selection ahead of the visit to Harrogate.

Sadler revealed earlier this month: “Jamie looks good actually. He hasn’t started training yet but he looks physically in good shape.

“He won’t come into the reckoning for Mansfield but probably for the next Saturday (against Harrogate).”

Aramide Oteh - (25%)

Oteh made his return from a four-month absence with a hamstring injury as a half-time substitute in Walsall's 3-0 defeat against Newport County on February 10.

The attacker was named on the bench for the next two matches against Crawley Town and Mansfield Town respectively but was not in the squad for the midweek win over Morecambe.

Details surrounding his injury remain unclear with Sadler yet to provide too much clarity on his issue, although he goes into the weekend as an injury doubt.

"Rem is one we're monitoring closely with where he's at. We're not quite sure on that yet so I can really answer that," Sadler said.

Donervon Daniels - ankle (0%)

Walsall skipper Donervon Daniels is set to be out for a "few weeks" with an ankle injury.

The defender had previously started every match in League Two before being struck with a knock late on during Walsall's draw at Crawley earlier this month.

Daniels will now be working his way back to fitness alongside fellow defender Priestley Farquharson.

Sadler revealed: "Looking at a few weeks for those guys (Daniels and Farquharson). The challenge for them now is to get back as quickly as they can and in the best shape as they can in this period.

"I know those two in particular will be pushing each other and working really hard to get back around the same time. It's not season over for them."

Priestley Farquharson - thigh (0%)

Farquharson went down towards the end of the first half during last weekend's 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town at Bescot.

The defender soldiered on for the final few minutes before being replaced at the break. His absence serves as a major blow following his impact since returning from a heel injury during November.

He is expected to be out for a similar period to Daniels, although the pair could still feature before the end of the season.

Danny Johnson - toe (0%)

Johnson has been out since the end of January after he was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a broken toe.

"It's exactly the same as the initial assessment was. The time frame will be the same so we're talking six to eight weeks depending on how it goes," Sadler said after the draw against Sutton in January.

Oisin McEntee - hamstring (0%)

McEntee has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

The Irishman hobbled off in the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day, and was initially expected to miss three months.

However, Sadler did warn that it was "touch and go" if he would feature again this season, and he later confirmed everyone's worst fears prior to the Stockport game last month.

Harry Williams - hip (0%)

Walsall defender Williams has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after requiring surgery on a hip flexor injury.

"Harry Williams will be out for the rest of the season. It's unfortunately another injury that requires surgery," Sadler revealed at the start of February.

"He'll be out for the rest of the season and will be working really hard ahead of next season."