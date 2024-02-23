Harrogate v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-up

George Bennett looks at what side the Saddlers' chief may go with at Harrogate.

Predicted Line-Ups

(3-1-4-2)

Jackson Smith

Smith has retained his place between the sticks since Owen Evans returned from suspension and is clearly winning the battle of the goalies on current form.

David Okagbue

It'll be interesting to see how Okagbue adjusts to playing in an unfamiliar back-three in the long-term. The early signs have been good in the victories over Mansfield and Morecambe.

He will have added responsibility with Donervon Daniels and Priestley Farquharson expected to be missing for the "next few weeks", but has risen to every challenge he has faced so far.