Midfielder Comley extends his stay at the Saddlers

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has featured 71 times for the Saddlers since joining in the summer of 2022.

And he said: “I’m over the moon to be extending my stay. It’s been a conversation that the head coach and I have had for quite a while.

"I can see the vision of the club and what the gaffer wants to do here and it was a no-brainer for me to commit my future – we’re going in the right direction and I want to continue and be a part of the journey.

“We’ve got a strong squad and a group that is capable of achieving many things and with a few of the lads secured for next season, including myself now, it creates a good platform and foundation for us to build on going into next season and beyond.

“I’m enjoying my time here, it’s an environment I’m happy to be a part of and my focus now is to continue working hard and help get this club where we want to be.”

Comley has represented Montserrat while at the Saddlers, and head coach Mat Sadler is pleased to see a key member of his squad commit his future to the club.

“Brandon is someone we wanted to make sure we secured,” he said. “He is a player who goes under the radar at times with the hard work he does for the team.

"One of the biggest compliments I can pay him is that he reminds me a lot of Adam Chambers with the unnoticed work he did around the team and the vital role that he played and that’s what Brandon is for us.

“It was a really important one for us to get sorted because we have some fantastic young players at this football club that are growing and building together but we also have some really good seniors and Brandon fits that role.

“We are continuing to build for the future and having Brandon’s extension signed, on the back of the other extensions we have recently done, we have good continuity in the squad which we feel is key to being successful.”