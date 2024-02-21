Luke Powell's Walsall ratings v Morecambe

Jackson Smith, 7, Solid

Didn’t have much to worry about, but dealt with what came his way. Good handling and protected by great defence.

David Okagbue, 8, Controlled

Excellent defensive performance keeping the door shut. Was calm and composed throughout the 90 minutes seeing away pressure and attacking threat.

Emmanuel Adegboyega, 8, Dreamland

A perfect performance on his first start, did his job without any fuss and capped it off with a second consecutive goal.

Taylor Allen, 7, Excellent

The win started with a solid defence, made good blocks, won the ball and played his part in a fantastic team performance.

Liam Gordon, 7, Unbeatable

The Shrimps couldn’t get past him once, dominated the left-side and showed defensive quality. Created opportunities in attack too.

Ross Tierney, 7, Energetic

It’s no wonder Mat Sadler took him off after the midfielder worked so hard closing down and breaking up play. Great finish for the goal.

Brandon Comley, 6, Destructive

Main influence in the first half breaking up Morecambe play, substituted after being carded in the second-half and on thin ice.

Isaac Hutchinson, 8, Brilliant

Focal point of the attack driving the team forward, carried the ball forward with purpose testing goal and involved in play.

Tom Knowles, 6,

Got better as the game went on, chased hard and worked to close-down while swinging crosses into the box with quality in the second-period.

Jamille Matt, 9, Leader

Led by example from the front, holding the ball up brilliantly and terrorising the opposition with his presence. Well taken goal.

Josh Gordon, 8, Nuisance

Worked so hard to win the ball back, chasing everything, and showed great skill and cross to set-up Matt’s goal.

Subs: Earing, 7. Stirk, 7. Douglas James-Taylor, Foulkes, Faal. Subs not used: Evans, Riley.